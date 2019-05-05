Novavax (NVAX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.47

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 133641 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Novavax from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.69.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rachel K. King acquired 86,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,260. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Novavax by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515 shares during the period. Opti Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Novavax in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Novavax in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Novavax by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/05/novavax-nvax-reaches-new-1-year-low-at-0-47.html.

About Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.