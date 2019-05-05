Northern Trust Corp Has $975,000 Holdings in Despegar.com Corp (DESP)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,529 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Despegar.com were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Despegar.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Despegar.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Despegar.com by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in Despegar.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Despegar.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. 50.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Despegar.com stock opened at $14.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61 and a beta of 1.01. Despegar.com Corp has a 52-week low of $11.11 and a 52-week high of $28.97.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $132.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.70 million. Despegar.com had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Equities research analysts predict that Despegar.com Corp will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

