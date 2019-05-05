Norges Bank Takes $5.20 Million Position in Sony Corp (SNE)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 107,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sony by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,316,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sony during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,434,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sony by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after buying an additional 27,636 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Sony by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,647,000 after buying an additional 90,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Sony by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony stock opened at $52.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.39. Sony Corp has a 52 week low of $41.91 and a 52 week high of $61.02.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2,127.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2,040.96 billion. Sony had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $41.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sony Corp will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNE. ValuEngine upgraded Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Macquarie upgraded Sony from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, CLSA restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.32.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

