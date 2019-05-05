Norges Bank Buys Shares of 644,355 Global Cord Blood Corp (CO)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Global Cord Blood Corp (NYSE:CO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 644,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,156,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Global Cord Blood by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,189,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in Global Cord Blood by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 104,448 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Global Cord Blood by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Global Cord Blood during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Global Cord Blood by 2,935.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares during the period. 17.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Global Cord Blood from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of NYSE CO opened at $6.78 on Friday. Global Cord Blood Corp has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $10.12. The stock has a market cap of $824.12 million, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.38.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $36.97 million during the quarter.

Global Cord Blood Profile

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

