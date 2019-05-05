Noble (NE) Trading 6.3% Higher

Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) shares traded up 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.68. 19,924,875 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 315% from the average session volume of 4,801,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Noble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Barclays set a $3.00 price target on Noble and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 price target on Noble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Noble in a report on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus cut Noble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

Get Noble alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $666.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.22 million. Noble had a negative return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. Analysts predict that Noble Co. PLC will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Noble by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Noble by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 176,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Noble by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 161,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Noble by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 257,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Noble by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 59,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/05/noble-ne-trading-6-3-higher.html.

Noble Company Profile (NYSE:NE)

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

See Also: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.