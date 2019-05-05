NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Grows Stake in Entravision Communication (EVC)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its holdings in Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Entravision Communication were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Entravision Communication by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Entravision Communication by 4.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 199,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Entravision Communication by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 780,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Entravision Communication by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Entravision Communication by 342.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.55% of the company’s stock.

EVC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entravision Communication from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entravision Communication from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th.

Shares of NYSE EVC opened at $2.79 on Friday. Entravision Communication has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $5.68. The company has a market cap of $247.91 million, a P/E ratio of 279.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

About Entravision Communication

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

