Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in MGIC Investment Corp. (MTG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 3,345.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Ffcm LLC lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 2,241.6% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 8,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MTG stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. MGIC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.81.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 59.01%. The firm had revenue of $291.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 20th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine cut MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.81.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in MGIC Investment Corp. (MTG)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/05/nisa-investment-advisors-llc-reduces-holdings-in-mgic-investment-corp-mtg.html.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.