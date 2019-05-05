Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $94,000 Holdings in Alexander’s, Inc. (ALX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 2,400.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Alexander’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Alexander’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Alexander’s by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Alexander’s by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Alexander’s by 40.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALX opened at $387.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.72, a current ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.51. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $295.75 and a 12-month high of $394.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

