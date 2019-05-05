Newell Brands (NWL) Issues Q2 2019 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) updated its second quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.34-0.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1-2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion.Newell Brands also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.50-1.65 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NWL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays set a $16.00 price objective on Newell Brands and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup set a $24.00 price objective on Newell Brands and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. Newell Brands has a one year low of $13.57 and a one year high of $28.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

