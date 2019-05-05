Newell Brands (NWL) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-1.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.2-8.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.35 billion.Newell Brands also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.50-1.65 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NWL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an outperform rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Citigroup set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Shares of Newell Brands stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,594,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,814,605. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $13.57 and a 1-year high of $28.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

