New Senior Investment Group (SNR) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) saw strong trading volume on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 942,779 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 610,687 shares.The stock last traded at $6.09 and had previously closed at $5.59.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $117.62 million during the quarter. New Senior Investment Group had a negative net margin of 35.87% and a negative return on equity of 41.28%.

Get New Senior Investment Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 price objective on shares of New Senior Investment Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in New Senior Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,042,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 563.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 414,677 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,495,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,224,000 after acquiring an additional 369,698 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in New Senior Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,317,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,177,000 after buying an additional 256,108 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $500.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.01.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “New Senior Investment Group (SNR) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/05/new-senior-investment-group-snr-sees-strong-trading-volume-following-earnings-beat.html.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile (NYSE:SNR)

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for New Senior Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Senior Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.