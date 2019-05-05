Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (UEPS) Stake Lowered by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 313,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,314 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 1,166.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 11,660 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems raised its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 21,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 28,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 11,781 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $397,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UEPS shares. Maxim Group set a $12.00 price target on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Net 1 UEPS Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

UEPS stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $10.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.92 million, a P/E ratio of 116.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.88). Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $97.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Net 1 UEPS Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions, including smart card-based alternative payment systems for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

