Natus Medical Inc (BABY) Stake Decreased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Natus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:BABY) by 61.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 103,138 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABY stock opened at $27.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.15 million, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.54. Natus Medical Inc has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.30 million. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a positive return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Natus Medical Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert A. Gunst sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $213,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,458.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert A. Gunst sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,858 shares of company stock worth $1,052,487 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BABY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natus Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Natus Medical in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Natus Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

