Natus Medical Inc (BABY) Director Robert A. Gunst Sells 8,000 Shares

Natus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:BABY) Director Robert A. Gunst sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $213,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,392 shares in the company, valued at $705,458.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ BABY opened at $27.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.80. Natus Medical Inc has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $37.95. The company has a market capitalization of $935.15 million, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Natus Medical Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Natus Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Natus Medical by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Natus Medical by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Natus Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BABY. BidaskClub raised Natus Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Natus Medical in a report on Saturday, January 12th. TheStreet cut Natus Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Natus Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/05/natus-medical-inc-baby-director-robert-a-gunst-sells-8000-shares.html.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.