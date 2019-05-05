National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) Shares Bought by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 33.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 32,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 7.8% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

In other National Fuel Gas news, insider John P. Mcginnis sold 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $141,749.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David F. Smith sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $564,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 363,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,150,904.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,284 shares of company stock worth $1,324,593 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $58.19 on Friday. National Fuel Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.08). National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $552.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

