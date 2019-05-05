National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised National Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

National Bank of Canada stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.77. 871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.27. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 19.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

