National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised National Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.
National Bank of Canada stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.77. 871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.27. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95.
National Bank of Canada Company Profile
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.
