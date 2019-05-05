Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,434 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (CMA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Comerica by 10,663.1% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 34,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 34,655 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 183.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Comerica by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 745,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,635,000 after buying an additional 15,922 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of Comerica by 2,565.0% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMA opened at $78.14 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $63.69 and a 12-month high of $101.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 34.75%. The company had revenue of $852.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Comerica’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.02%.

In other Comerica news, insider Paul R. Obermeyer sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total transaction of $711,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Megan D. Burkhart sold 7,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $651,634.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Comerica from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stephens downgraded shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.91.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

