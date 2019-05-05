Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.25 Million Position in Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Yum China by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Yum China by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in Yum China in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. bought a new position in Yum China in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Yum China by 175.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 178,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 113,865 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on YUMC. UBS Group raised their target price on Yum China from $46.07 to $56.06 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.20 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. OTR Global upgraded Yum China to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Shares of YUMC opened at $47.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $48.27.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

In other news, insider Alice H. Wang sold 4,238 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $177,911.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ted Lee sold 2,246 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $92,041.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,345.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,541,095. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

