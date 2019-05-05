Mitchell Shuster Steiner Sells 20,000 Shares of Veru Inc (VERU) Stock

Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) insider Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 20,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $28,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mitchell Shuster Steiner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 10th, Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 7,686 shares of Veru stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $11,605.86.

On Friday, April 5th, Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 22,314 shares of Veru stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $32,132.16.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 49,899 shares of Veru stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $76,345.47.

On Friday, March 1st, Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 4,996 shares of Veru stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $7,494.00.

On Wednesday, February 13th, Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 4,650 shares of Veru stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $7,068.00.

On Friday, February 8th, Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 10,455 shares of Veru stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $15,682.50.

NASDAQ VERU opened at $1.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Veru Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.37.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 60.83% and a negative net margin of 111.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Veru Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

VERU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Veru from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Maxim Group set a $6.00 price objective on Veru and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Veru in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Veru in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Veru currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Veru by 328.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 78,909 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Veru by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,199,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,650 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Veru by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,956 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Veru by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 115,506 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veru in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

