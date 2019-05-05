Millennium Management LLC Sells 39,857 Shares of Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (AFH)

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFH) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 39,857 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Atlas Financial were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Atlas Financial by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 559,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 31,604 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlas Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 140,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Atlas Financial by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 233,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 152,106 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlas Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 764,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Finally, Seacliff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Financial in the fourth quarter worth $809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlas Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ AFH opened at $0.94 on Friday. Atlas Financial Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Atlas Financial (NASDAQ:AFH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The insurance provider reported ($3.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($3.90). The business had revenue of $52.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.50 million. Atlas Financial had a negative net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 21.42%.

Atlas Financial Company Profile

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies in the United States. Its automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. The company focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos.

