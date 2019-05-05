Millennium Management LLC Invests $629,000 in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,516 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Brookline Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Sandler O’Neill cut Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $15.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $19.35.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $69.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.40 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 24.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

In other news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 12,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $193,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

