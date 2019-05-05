Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $15.00. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

VIVO has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Meridian Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meridian Bioscience from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BidaskClub lowered Meridian Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Meridian Bioscience from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.25.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Meridian Bioscience stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.51. 1,170,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,422. Meridian Bioscience has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $19.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $489.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.31.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $50.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,295,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,294,000 after purchasing an additional 67,044 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,347,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,784,000 after buying an additional 94,180 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,347,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,784,000 after buying an additional 94,180 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,901,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,011,000 after buying an additional 14,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,052,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

Featured Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.