Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Price Target Raised to $91.00 at Bank of America

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $90.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MRK. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.92.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,513,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,762,064. The company has a market cap of $215.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.58. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.26 and a 1 year high of $83.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $759,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Merck & Co., Inc. bought 4,121,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $65,946,928.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,094,632 shares of company stock valued at $87,840,652. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 694,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,281,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 73,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 31,998 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 188,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,161,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,182,000 after purchasing an additional 54,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 54,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

