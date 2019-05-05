Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $821,000 in Kellogg (K)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,334,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171,811 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,245,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,643,000 after acquiring an additional 696,685 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,038,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,241,000 after acquiring an additional 284,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,517,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,178,000 after acquiring an additional 364,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,414,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,668,000 after acquiring an additional 162,969 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total transaction of $5,784,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $33,672,000. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $56.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Kellogg has a one year low of $53.14 and a one year high of $74.98.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 43.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.73%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 target price on shares of Kellogg and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Kellogg and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.11.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

