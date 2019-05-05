Menta Capital LLC Lowers Position in Bruker Co. (BRKR)

Menta Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Menta Capital LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,210,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $341,550,000 after buying an additional 101,913 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bruker by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,465,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $162,713,000 after purchasing an additional 139,004 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Bruker by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,298,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $126,792,000 after purchasing an additional 319,125 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,346,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Bruker by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,352,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,270,000 after purchasing an additional 363,249 shares in the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRKR opened at $43.47 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Bruker had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $461.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Svb Leerink raised Bruker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank raised Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.71.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

