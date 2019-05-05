Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP) to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for Medpace in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now expects that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Medpace’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $200.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.16 million. Medpace had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 17.16%. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MEDP. ValuEngine cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medpace from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

NASDAQ:MEDP traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.51. Medpace has a one year low of $36.36 and a one year high of $71.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,158,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,296 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Medpace by 10,018.7% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,593,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,338,000 after buying an additional 1,577,640 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Medpace by 63.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,897,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,601,000 after buying an additional 1,126,649 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 63.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,897,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,601,000 after buying an additional 1,126,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Medpace by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 753,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,872,000 after buying an additional 427,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Medpace news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 25,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,502,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 7,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $460,470.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,916 shares of company stock valued at $10,690,042 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

