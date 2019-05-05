Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Takes Position in SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,144 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 10,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 5,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 16,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John China sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.12, for a total transaction of $2,790,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,172 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,488.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 2,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total transaction of $554,734.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,654.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,763 shares of company stock worth $4,382,356 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SIVB stock opened at $258.61 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $177.70 and a 12 month high of $333.74. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.71. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 36.09% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $793.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 20.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Bank of America set a $275.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. FIG Partners lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.60.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

