Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Sells 115,734 Shares of ConocoPhillips (COP)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH trimmed its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 62.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,815 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 115,734 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 289,262 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $22,388,000 after acquiring an additional 20,758 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 2,270,750 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $175,756,000 after acquiring an additional 17,742 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 686,892 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $53,165,000 after acquiring an additional 22,183 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,275,872 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $485,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price target on ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $62.01 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $80.24. The company has a market cap of $70.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

