Mcdonald’s (MCD) Price Target Raised to $215.00 at Mizuho

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $204.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mcdonald’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $195.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $202.39.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

MCD stock traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,896,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,079. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54. Mcdonald’s has a 12 month low of $153.13 and a 12 month high of $200.00.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 96.25%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mcdonald’s will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Ogden Fairhurst sold 76,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.25, for a total value of $13,620,260.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,607.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $233,661.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,699.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,039 shares of company stock valued at $33,486,290 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ruggie Capital Group increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 3,020.0% in the 4th quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 156 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 4,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 184 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.