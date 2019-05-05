McBride (MCB) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of McBride (LON:MCB) in a research report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 110 ($1.44).

MCB has been the subject of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of McBride in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of McBride from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 95 ($1.24) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Numis Securities assumed coverage on shares of McBride in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an add rating and a GBX 115 ($1.50) price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of McBride in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. McBride has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 116.25 ($1.52).

LON:MCB traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) on Thursday, hitting GBX 93.50 ($1.22). The company had a trading volume of 158,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,889. The company has a market cap of $170.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.91, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64. McBride has a 52 week low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 160.20 ($2.09).

In other McBride news, insider Christopher Ian Charles Smith purchased 19,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of £20,085.84 ($26,245.71).

McBride Company Profile

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers in the United Kingdom, other regions in Europe, and Asia. The company offers various household products, such as laundry products, including laundry powder tablets, liquid gels, and laundry liquid sachets; dishwashing products comprising washing up liquids and machine dishwashing powders, tablets, and gels; household cleaners consisting of bathroom, kitchen, glass, ceramic hobs, antibacterial, and multisurface cleaners; toilet cleaners and descaling products; and air freshener products, such as time release sprays, gel air fresheners, plug-in fresheners, sprays, diffusers, and candles.

