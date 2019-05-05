MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 63.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,796 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,670 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 378.8% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in MasTec by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $49.90 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.24 and a fifty-two week high of $54.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The construction company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 20.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTZ shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of MasTec to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, January 7th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of MasTec from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

