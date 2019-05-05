Masco Corp (MAS) Position Cut by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,097 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Masco by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in Masco by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Masco by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Masco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Masco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.22.

NYSE MAS opened at $40.44 on Friday. Masco Corp has a 52 week low of $27.03 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.43.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Masco had a return on equity of 675.68% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 19.20%.

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 23,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $927,134.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,876,625.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John P. Lindow sold 37,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $1,476,650.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,937.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 298,940 shares of company stock worth $11,890,269. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

