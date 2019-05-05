Marc J. Beulque Sells 209 Shares of Rogers Co. (ROG) Stock

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) VP Marc J. Beulque sold 209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $40,337.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,225 shares in the company, valued at $429,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $194.20 on Friday. Rogers Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $206.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.53. Rogers had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $239.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROG. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Rogers by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 402,566 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,878,000 after buying an additional 190,848 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter worth about $18,528,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rogers by 2.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,734,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $255,587,000 after buying an additional 46,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter worth about $4,646,000. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Rogers from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.50.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

