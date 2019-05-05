MagicCoin Price Tops $0.0129 on Exchanges (MAGE)

MagicCoin (CURRENCY:MAGE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. During the last seven days, MagicCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One MagicCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0129 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MagicCoin has a market cap of $97,564.00 and $0.00 worth of MagicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000613 BTC.

GeyserCoin (GSR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

RSGPcoin (RSGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00100025 BTC.

About MagicCoin

MagicCoin (MAGE) is a coin. MagicCoin’s total supply is 11,304,886 coins and its circulating supply is 7,554,886 coins. MagicCoin’s official website is magiccoin.io . MagicCoin’s official Twitter account is @magiccoinio

Buying and Selling MagicCoin

MagicCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagicCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MagicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

