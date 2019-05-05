LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 171 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 988 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEEV. Ffcm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 241.7% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 508.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 3,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $396,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,798.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 48,765 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total transaction of $5,554,821.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,359.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,209 shares of company stock valued at $14,656,009. Insiders own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

VEEV opened at $142.58 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $70.21 and a 1-year high of $143.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.71.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $232.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.71.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

