LS Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Medifast Inc (MED)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 10.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MED. Loeb Partners Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Medifast by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Medifast by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

MED opened at $150.76 on Friday. Medifast Inc has a 12 month low of $106.31 and a 12 month high of $260.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.68.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.18. Medifast had a return on equity of 51.04% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $165.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Medifast Inc will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

Several research firms recently commented on MED. Sidoti raised their target price on Medifast from $211.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medifast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $324,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,039. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl E. Sassano sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $677,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,263,690. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

