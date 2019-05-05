Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $3 Million Stake in American Assets Trust, Inc (AAT)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 214.7% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 81,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 55,400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 294.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,984,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,660,000 after acquiring an additional 111,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,557,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

Shares of AAT opened at $46.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.37. American Assets Trust, Inc has a twelve month low of $33.77 and a twelve month high of $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $85.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.06 million. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 9.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.59%.

AAT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $3 Million Stake in American Assets Trust, Inc (AAT)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/05/los-angeles-capital-management-equity-research-inc-has-3-million-stake-in-american-assets-trust-inc-aat.html.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.