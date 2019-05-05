Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Grows Position in Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.4% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 5,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.24, for a total value of $98,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,881 shares in the company, valued at $6,288,208.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Vobejda sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.89, for a total value of $195,028.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,947.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 687,257 shares of company stock valued at $133,604,353 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

TTD stock opened at $231.96 on Friday. Trade Desk Inc has a 1-year low of $48.81 and a 1-year high of $232.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 120.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 2.94.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.28. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $160.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.18 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TTD shares. JMP Securities downgraded Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Trade Desk from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $211.03 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.78.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

