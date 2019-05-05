Liberty Latin America (LILAK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $948.50 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $21.39 on Friday. Liberty Latin America has a fifty-two week low of $13.96 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35.

LILAK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America in a report on Thursday, February 21st.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

