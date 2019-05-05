Legal & General Group Plc Has $63,000 Stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (HCCI)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 421.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 55.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $26.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.11 million, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $29.01.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $95.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.62 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 3.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Legal & General Group Plc Has $63,000 Stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (HCCI)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/05/legal-general-group-plc-has-63000-stake-in-heritage-crystal-clean-inc-hcci.html.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Further Reading: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.