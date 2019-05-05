Legal & General Group Plc Grows Position in Winmark Co. (WINA)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Winmark were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WINA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Winmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Winmark by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Winmark by 361.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its holdings in Winmark by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 1,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Winmark by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 51.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Winmark news, insider Steven C. Zola sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.15, for a total transaction of $130,530.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $153,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 470,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,506,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,057 shares of company stock worth $1,422,921. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Winmark stock opened at $177.10 on Friday. Winmark Co. has a one year low of $129.85 and a one year high of $194.85. The firm has a market cap of $666.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.13.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 207.22% and a net margin of 41.88%. The firm had revenue of $17.07 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

