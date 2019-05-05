Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,198 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 19.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 442,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,616,000 after buying an additional 70,944 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,579,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,419,000 after acquiring an additional 933,791 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,313,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,635,000 after acquiring an additional 13,565 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 254,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 10,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $26.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.52. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $86.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.80 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 59.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 9,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $227,511.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 621,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,949,103.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Derace L. Schaffer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $244,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,123.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,159 shares of company stock valued at $2,765,817 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LNTH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

