Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND BANCORP INC. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LBAI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lakeland Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Shares of LBAI stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,553. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $21.15. The stock has a market cap of $862.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $54.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBAI. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $3,554,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,900,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,952,000 after purchasing an additional 150,529 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,286,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,680,000 after purchasing an additional 113,157 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $1,583,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 648,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 94,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

