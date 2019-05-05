Laboratory Corp. of America (LH) PT Raised to $195.00

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $178.00 to $195.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LH. ValuEngine cut Laboratory Corp. of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $154.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $178.27.

Shares of NYSE:LH traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $164.95. 1,381,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,391. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 1-year low of $119.38 and a 1-year high of $190.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $152,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,828. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 91.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

