La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC) and Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Head-To-Head Contrast

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get La Jolla Pharmaceutical alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and Aerie Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical 0 2 4 0 2.67 Aerie Pharmaceuticals 1 0 10 0 2.82

La Jolla Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus target price of $35.20, suggesting a potential upside of 326.15%. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $79.18, suggesting a potential upside of 99.05%. Given La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe La Jolla Pharmaceutical is more favorable than Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares La Jolla Pharmaceutical and Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical $10.06 million 22.23 -$199.47 million ($7.85) -1.05 Aerie Pharmaceuticals $24.18 million 75.55 -$232.57 million ($4.65) -8.55

La Jolla Pharmaceutical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aerie Pharmaceuticals. Aerie Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than La Jolla Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares La Jolla Pharmaceutical and Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical -1,983.58% -223.23% -88.51% Aerie Pharmaceuticals N/A -91.80% -63.63%

Risk and Volatility

La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aerie Pharmaceuticals beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock. It is also developing LJPC-0118 for the treatment of severe malaria; and LJPC-401 (synthetic human hepcidin), a clinical-stage investigational product to treat conditions characterized by iron overload, including hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, myelodysplastic syndrome, and polycythemia vera. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The company's advanced-stage product candidate is Roclatan, a once-daily eye drop to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative research, development, and licensing agreement with DSM. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.