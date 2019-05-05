La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC) and Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Head-To-Head Contrast

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and Aerie Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|La Jolla Pharmaceutical
|0
|2
|4
|0
|2.67
|Aerie Pharmaceuticals
|1
|0
|10
|0
|2.82
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares La Jolla Pharmaceutical and Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|La Jolla Pharmaceutical
|$10.06 million
|22.23
|-$199.47 million
|($7.85)
|-1.05
|Aerie Pharmaceuticals
|$24.18 million
|75.55
|-$232.57 million
|($4.65)
|-8.55
La Jolla Pharmaceutical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aerie Pharmaceuticals. Aerie Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than La Jolla Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Profitability
This table compares La Jolla Pharmaceutical and Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|La Jolla Pharmaceutical
|-1,983.58%
|-223.23%
|-88.51%
|Aerie Pharmaceuticals
|N/A
|-91.80%
|-63.63%
Risk and Volatility
La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Aerie Pharmaceuticals beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
About La Jolla Pharmaceutical
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock. It is also developing LJPC-0118 for the treatment of severe malaria; and LJPC-401 (synthetic human hepcidin), a clinical-stage investigational product to treat conditions characterized by iron overload, including hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, myelodysplastic syndrome, and polycythemia vera. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
About Aerie Pharmaceuticals
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The company's advanced-stage product candidate is Roclatan, a once-daily eye drop to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative research, development, and licensing agreement with DSM. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.
Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.