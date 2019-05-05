Kura Oncology (KURA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Kura Oncology to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Kura Oncology to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.31 and a quick ratio of 13.31. Kura Oncology has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kura Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

