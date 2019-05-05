Kosmos Energy (KOS) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on the stock.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 812.50 ($10.62).

Shares of KOS stock traded up GBX 19 ($0.25) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 504.25 ($6.59). The stock had a trading volume of 11,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357. Kosmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 296 ($3.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 738 ($9.64). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a PE ratio of -21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana and Equatorial Guinea; and exploration potential in offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses in offshore Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Morocco, Sao Tome and Principe, and Suriname.

