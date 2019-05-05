Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Raises Position in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $25,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,156,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,875,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,944,000 after acquiring an additional 775,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 277.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 318,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000,000 after acquiring an additional 234,328 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,175,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,022,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,854,000 after acquiring an additional 193,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $120,831.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. Wittman sold 13,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total transaction of $1,193,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NDAQ stock opened at $92.12 on Friday. Nasdaq Inc has a 12-month low of $75.49 and a 12-month high of $96.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NDAQ shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.92.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

