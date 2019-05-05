Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Kirkland Lake Gold to post earnings of C$0.69 per share for the quarter.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$370.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$375.80 million.

TSE KL opened at C$41.62 on Friday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12 month low of C$22.42 and a 12 month high of C$48.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.05%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KL shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$51.25 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$50.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.03.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

