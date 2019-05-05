Kidder Stephen W Has $6.28 Million Holdings in Chubb Ltd (CB)

Kidder Stephen W cut its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for 2.6% of Kidder Stephen W’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Gardiner Nancy B lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 3.7% in the first quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 6,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.6% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 41,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 5.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 85,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 6.6% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 39,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, insider Paul J. Krump sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,160 shares in the company, valued at $20,178,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $2,412,771.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 192,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,946,161.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,766 shares of company stock worth $3,239,433 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CB opened at $145.05 on Friday. Chubb Ltd has a 52 week low of $119.54 and a 52 week high of $145.76. The company has a market capitalization of $66.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CB. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

